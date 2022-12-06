By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Xander Bogaerts is still on the market, as other free agent starts have already found new homes in the big leagues. The Boston Red Sox would love to have Bogaerts back, given what the shortstop had done for the team, but if they want to bring back Bogaerts, they surely would have to satisfy the seemingly huge price tag on him. Take it from super agent Scott Boras himself, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Will the Red Sox get a chance to match any offer on Bogaerts? Boras: “We’re not the matching kind. We let teams know that they have to assert. We don’t ever hold back from reaching an agreement with any team and certainly we don’t give market preference to anyone.”

It was previously reported that the Red Sox are already lagging behind other teams in the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes, but the bottom line, for now, is that a contract has yet to be signed by the talented 30-year-old from Aruba. In the 2022 MLB season, Bogaerts hit .307 and had a .377 OBP and .456 slugging percentage to go with 15 home runs and 73 RBI. He also got this fourth All-Star nod that season, which was the fourth overall in his MLB career that started in 2013 with the Red Sox.

Bogaerts had a three-year $60 million player option from 2023 to 2025 from the Red Sox, which he declined last November. In 2019, he inked a six-year deal worth $120 million with the Red Sox.

Apart from Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the other elite shortstops still on the market.