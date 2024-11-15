One might assume that the New York Yankees bought themselves a brief period of leniency from their fan base after winning their first American League pennant in 15 years. Quite the contrary, people now expect them to capitalize on their October revival and put the finishing touches on a championship team. Losing the Juan Soto sweepstakes would be seen as a huge step in the wrong direction.

The terrific slugger is on top of the Yankees' offseason wish list, but general manager Brian Cashman is considering a number of All-Star caliber free agents this winter. Could New York be poised to enter the 2025 campaign as the World Series favorite?

“The Yankees are ‘in on everyone,”' the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported. “That includes Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, plus top relievers. Though most of the stars become more serious options if Soto isn’t re-signed.”

Retaining Soto, which will entail a mammoth and possibly historic financial commitment, presumably decreases the chances of the Bronx Bombers adding another big name. Though, the mounting pressure to win title No. 28 might persuade owner Hal Steinbrenner to open up his checkbook for an ace as well.

Yankees could have a big itch to scratch in free agency

New York offered Snell a contract last offseason and could once again be motivated to bring him back to the AL East. Burnes and Fried are also potentially transformative additions to a starting pitching rotation that managed to hold its own as a collective in 2024. Management might decide to go down a tier, however, and pursue options like Jack Flaherty (nearly wore pinstripes at the trade deadline before the Yankees backed out) or Yusei Kikuchi.

Cashman is also going to have interest in acquiring an established producer at first base to replace Anthony Rizzo. The power-hitting and Gold Glove-winning Christian Walker seems like a natural fit for Yankee Stadium.

There are plenty of intriguing choices the team can wine and dine during Winter Meetings, and by the sound of it, the Yankees are ready to embark on another unforgettable shopping spree. Fans are waiting for the first major domino to drop, though.

If Juan Soto does not headline New York's offseason moves, even the abundance of alternative star power that fills the open market might not be enough to satisfy the restless masses.