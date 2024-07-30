Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is getting a lot of attention as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Diaz is rumored to be linked to three different teams, per baseball reporter Francys Romero. Those teams are the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

Diaz is hitting .270 this season. He has nine home runs and 47 RBIs. Diaz is the latest member of the Rays to get a lot of trade talk speculation. Tampa Bay has dealt several players in the last week, including reliever Jason Adam who was sent to San Diego. The Rays added a treasure trove of farm prospects with their recent moves. The club is mired in a very disappointing season, despite holding a 54-52 record at time of writing.

The Pirates, Yankees and Astros are all teams vying for a playoff spot. The Yankees have won three in a row, keeping pace for first place in the American League East. The Pirates are two games above .500 and tied for second in the NL Central. The Astros surged in recent weeks, to a 55-51 record. Houston is tied for first with Seattle in the AL West.

Yandy Diaz could help any of the three teams

Diaz is one of the most talented third-basemen in the American League. The infielder is a lifetime .287 hitter, with 323 career RBIs. He has played for the Rays, and Cleveland Guardians in his professional career. He is a versatile player who can also be used at first base if needed.

The utility infielder is an All-Star, who also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2023. He finished the 2023 season as the American League batting champion. Diaz had a 20-game hitting streak this season, the longest in Rays franchise history. Rays fans will surely miss him if he does leave Florida.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, so word will come in soon if he is on the move.