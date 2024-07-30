Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes is continuing to impress with his play. The rookie starter became the sixth person since 1901 to record 100 career strikeouts in 13 or less games, per Major League Baseball. He is the first pitcher to do it since Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.

Skenes now has 103 career strikeouts, after posting another impressive performance Monday against the Houston Astros. The pitcher finished his outing with six innings of work. He gave up five hits, two runs (one earned), and fanned six batters. Pittsburgh knocked off Houston 5-3 after getting three runs in the ninth inning.

Paul Skenes is breathing life into the Pirates

Skenes is putting himself in some great company with his strikeout numbers. The other five pitchers who recorded 100 Ks in 13 appearances are: Hideo Nomo, Kerry Wood, Herb Score, Jose DeLeon, and Tanaka. Nomo had the most strikeouts through 13 appearances. He posted 119 back in the 1995 season, per MLB.

The Pirates starter is not only setting records for his strikeouts. He is also giving up the fewest runs of the 14 total pitchers who have at least 90 strikeouts in their first 13 appearances, per MLB. The pitcher has allowed only 18 runs this season.

Skenes has definitely created an uproar of attention for the Bucs. The Pirates are having a solid season, with a 54-52 record. Pittsburgh is fighting for a Wild Card spot in the National League. The team is tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for second in the NL Central division, heading into Tuesday's action. Milwaukee holds the top spot.

The Pirates rookie is a former 2023 no. 1 overall MLB Draft pick. He's playing in his first season, and has already made an All-Star game appearance. Skenes started the All-Star game this year for the National League. He holds a 1.90 ERA, with a 6-1 record. Skenes hasn't gotten enough run support in some of his outings, or he would have more victories this season.

Pirates fans are hoping that Skenes can lead them to the playoffs. The Pirates have had only a few playoff appearances in the last 30 years. The franchise also struggled through 20 consecutive losing seasons from 1993-2013, which caused a lot of pain for Steel City residents. The team last made the playoffs in 2015.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday. Pirates fans are anxious to see how the team handles roster management with the team in position for a playoff run. The Bucs are needing offense, hanging in the middle of the pack in several batting categories this season in MLB.

The Pirates return to action against the Astros Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:10 Eastern.