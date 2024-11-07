The New York Yankees reportedly have checked in on top free-agent starting pitchers in Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Blake Snell, but it is unclear if they would sign one of the three if they are able to retain superstar outfielder Juan Soto, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees' top priority is undoubtedly to retain Soto, who was integral to their success in 2024 and a huge reason that they reached the World Series for the first time since 2009. They are expected to face stiff competition to retain him, especially from the New York Mets. It is not a surprise to see the Yankees checking in on players like Burnes, Friend and Snell, as they are logical fallback options to sign if Soto does end up signing with another team. Yankees fans are undoubtedly dreaming of signing Soto and one of those pitchers, but that is likely not realistic payroll-wise for the team.

Heyman also noted that the Yankees are interested in Sean Manaea, who just had a very successful season with the Mets. It appears that Brian Cashman is at least checking the temperature on the starting pitching market, even though his roster is in decent shape when it comes to starting pitchers with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman all on the roster for 2025. If Soto leaves, making a strength even better could be the route Cashman and the Yankees decide to go.

What could the Yankees' Juan Soto fallback plan be?

If Soto does not end up signing back with the Yankees, the team would have a lot of money freed up to sign other players on the market. Soto's money coming off the books, along with players like Gleyber Torres, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Alex Verdugo hitting free agency, opens up the opportunity to spend.

It seems like the Yankees would be interested in adding one of those starting pitchers previously mentioned if Soto departs. However, they will have a need in the outfield if that happens, so poaching someone like Anthony Santander from the division rival Baltimore Orioles could make sense. There are infield holes as well, regardless of Soto's decision. In the event Soto departs, the Yankees could target players like Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Alex Bregman, or Willy Adames to fill corner infield spots.

Soto is likely to be the first big domino to fall. The Yankees obviously hope to have him back, but it will be interesting to see their pivot plan if they are unsuccessful in re-signing him.