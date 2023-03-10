As the New York Yankees prepare for Opening Day, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is one of the biggest question marks on the roster. The Yankees have been eyeing a trade of Kiner-Falefa with the Los Angeles Dodgers potentially answering those questions.

The Yankees have had trade conversations surrounding Kiner-Falefa with the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. It isn’t noted how far the conversations got nor whether the Dodgers and Rockies were the favorites. Regardless, the Yankees seem interested in trading IKF and there’s definite interest on the market.

New York’s payroll currently sits at almost $268 million, the second-highest in the league. Kiner-Falefa is set to make $6 million this season. It might not be much, but trading him would give New York some space to add pieces elsewhere to their roster. The Yankees already have impressive young infielders in Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe alongside veteran DJ LeMahieu.

The Dodgers saw Gavin Lux suffer a season-ending ACL injury. Los Angeles will now turn to 23-year-old Miguel Vargas at second base. While Vargas has the tools to succeed at the MLB level, Kiner-Falefa would give the Dodgers some added insurance.

The same could be said of the Rockies. Colorado is poised to start top prospect Ezequiel Tovar at shortstop. Like with LA, IKF would help the Rockies if Tovar struggled or went down.

As the Yankees try to figure out their payroll and overall infield situation, Isiah Kiner-Falefa appears to be on the trade block. If the Yankees do trade the infielder, the Dodgers and Rockies appear to be the two teams with the most interest.