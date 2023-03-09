Harrison Bader is expected to play a major role in the New York Yankees success this upcoming season. However, Bader will have to put his Opening Day preparations on hold after getting dinged up in Yankees Spring Training.

Bader is set to undergo tests after ‘feeling something,’ in his left oblique on Wednesday, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. There’s no word yet on the severity of Bader’s injury or if he will have to miss a significant amount of time.

The Yankees traded for Harrison Bader in the middle of last season, acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Bader went on to appear in 14 games for New York, hitting .217 with nine RBI and two stolen bases. Bader did make a name for himself in the postseason, hitting five home runs in the Yankees’ playoff run to the NLCS.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bader offers the Yankees a solid blend of power and speed offensively. Over his six-year MLB career, Bader has hit .245 with 52 home runs, 177 RBI and 52 stolen bases. In 2021, his final year with the Cardinals, Bader hit a career-high 16 home runs. In 2022, Bader stole a career-high 17 bases.

The Yankees’ centerfielder also provides impressive defense alongside his bat. Bader was a Gold Glover in 2021 and holds a career .988 fielding percentage.

New York will be looking for Bader to play a lights out center next to Aaron Judge in right field. They’ll hope to get some positive news and have Bader’s oblique tests come up negative for any serious injuries. Until then, both Bader and the Yankees are in a holding pattern.