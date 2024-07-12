If the New York Yankees want to bolster their playoff push, adding to their bullpen would certainly provide a massive boost. The Yankees already have that plan in mind and have been eyeing the Cincinnati Reds' options for a potential deal.

New York has been ‘persistently pursuing,' numerous Cincinnati relief pitches ahead of the trade deadline, via Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. As they ponder a trade, the Reds have sent scouts to watch the Yankees as the take on the Rays at Tropicana Field.

No names were reported in terms of specific players New York were targeting. It's just clear that the Reds offer the bullpen help that the Yankees desire. By sending scouts to watch potential trade targets, Cincinnati seems at least open to the idea of a deal.

While they have plenty of tantalizing prospects, the Reds 45-49 record puts them nine games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. However, they're only three games out of a Wild Card spot. Perhaps the team decides not to sell off in pursuit of a playoff berth.

But the Reds don't need to have a fire sale to make a trade. By moving around some pieces in the bullpen, they can improve both the short and long-term health of their roster. Scouting specifically in Tampa Bay, maybe Cincy is seeking major league talent in return. But also not locked into a playoff spot, the Reds know some things need to change.

Regardless of which direction Cincinnati decides to go, New York is interested in what they have to offer. The Yankees rank eighth in bullpen ERA at 3.55. But with the team two games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East – despite their 56-39 record – the Bronx Bombers are prepare to add some bullpen reinforcements.

What Reds could offer Yankees

If Brian Cashman were to land closer Alexis Diaz, it would be a massive coup for New York. But that would take a true fire sale. Still, Cincy has plenty of arms they could offer the Yankees in a trade.

Buck Farmer leads the entire team with a 2.74 ERA, adding a 36/16 K/BB ratio. Lucas Sims has put up a 3.56 ERA and a 32/19 K/BB ratio while Brent Suter – who has experience starting – holds a 3.81 ERA and a 39/10 K/BB ratio. Nick Martinez has starting experience as well, and has thrown to a 4.10 ERA and a 53/9 K/BB ratio.

Cincinnati also has Sam Moll, who holds a 2.82 over his 28 appearances and Justin Wilson, who played with the Yankees in 2015 and 2021.

Names may not have even been exchanged between both teams, but the Yankees know exactly who they want. The Reds will need to ensure they receive a return that makes sense for the franchise's goals. But if Cincinnati and New York can see eye-to-eye, expect them to make a trade before or on the day of the MLB trade deadline.