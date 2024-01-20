This would be a nice addition for the Yankees.

The New York Yankees have already managed to make a splash in free agency and there could be more moves coming.

The Bronx Bombers are reportedly interested in stud reliever Hector Neris, who spent the last two seasons with the Houston Astros. A Wandy Peralta reunion is also possible.

Via Mark Feinsand:

“Feinsand reports that the Yankees have interest in Hector Neris, who had a career year with the Astros in 2023. His season included a 1.71 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over 71 appearances. The Yanks are also open to a reunion with Wandy Peralta, who has been mentioned as a potential target for the Mets.”

As mentioned, Neris was fantastic for Houston last season. He pitched to a 6-3 record and 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances, striking out 77 in 68.1 innings of work. The Yankees actually had the best bullpen ERA in the Majors in 23′ at 3.34, but the more help, the better.

Neris has no shortage of playoff experience and knows what it's like to pitch in big situations. That's the type of the arm the Yankees need because the pressure of wearing the pinstripes is no joke. The Dominican is one of the top relievers left on the open market and has also garnered interest from other ball clubs, including the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. The Phillies and Astros could also be in the mix for their former player.

New York will be looking to bounce back in 2024 after last year did not go to plan, ultimately missing the playoffs. They've acquired Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto in trades while signing Marcus Stroman.