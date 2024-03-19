Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a two-year, $62 million contract on Monday night. The deal followed a long free agency for the reigning National League Cy Young winner. Now all eyes will turn to Jordan Montgomery who remains unsigned. The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels were listed as potential destinations for the veteran hurler by MLB.com after the Snell-Giants deal.
MLB.com referred to Boston as an “obvious fit” for Montgomery. As mentioned, the Angels were also listed. The article also noted that the Giants had been connected to Montgomery, but San Francisco is now unlikely to sign him as a result of their agreed upon contract with Snell.
Snell's $62 million contract will help give teams an idea of what to pay Montgomery, who will probably also land a short-term contract with an opt out or two. He isn't expected to receive the same amount of money as Snell, but he could potentially get a third year.
What Jordan Montgomery brings to the table
Montgomery, 31, is a big left-handed pitcher who has been quite reliable in recent seasons. He's recorded sub-four ERAs in each year since 2021, and even turned in a 2.79 ERA in 11 games with the Texas Rangers in 2023 after getting traded from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Montgomery is also an innings-eater who can work deep into games. He finished 2023 with 188.2 innings pitched between St. Louis and Texas. Montgomery doesn't record elite strikeout numbers like Snell, but he's much better at limiting walks.
Teams will take all of this into account over the next week or two. Opening Day is right around the corner so one would imagine that Montgomery will sign soon. However, nothing is guaranteed. We certainly did not think that two of the best pitchers in free agency would remain unsigned this late into spring training, but the reigning NL Cy Young winner signed just 10 days before Opening Day.
Red Sox and Angels fans should keep a close eye on the situation. They appear to be the favorites for Jordan Montgomery right now. With that being said, the Houston Astros were seemingly the favorite for Snell before the Giants swooped in and signed him, so anything can happen.