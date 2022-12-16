By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Yankees are already strong contenders for the early winner of the MLB offseason. One, they’ve kept Aaron Judge in the Bronx (despite the Giants’ best efforts). Secondly, they just recently signed ace pitcher Carlos Rodon to boost their starting rotation. However, not all is well in New York, as they’re still struggling with a couple of players: Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks.

Both Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks underperformed in different ways for the Yankees during their second-season slump. It’s no surprise, then, that the team is trying to trade both of these players. It’s also not surprising that no team is currently willing to get either player in a trade, according to Jon Heyman.

“The Yankees have been unable to find takers for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. Donaldson played a great third base, but his patented bat speed is a question. Donaldson’s presence and pay were one reason Carlos Correa couldn’t work for them.”

Donaldson and Hicks’ defense were still plenty good during their run last season. However, it was their bats that left a lot to be desired from the them. When the Yankees badly needed offense aside from Judge, Donaldson and Hicks were among the players that failed to find anything consistent from the plate.

We’ll see if the Yankees find someone willing to take a risk at either player. They will definitely want to gear up for another run to the playoffs, especially with how disappointing the final games of their season were.