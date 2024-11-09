The New York Yankees are pushing hard to re-sign Juan Soto this offseason in free agency. The team is rumored however to be looking at other options in case they fail. There are three specific players the Yankees are rumored to be targeting, per MLB Network.

Those three players are Anthony Santander, Willy Adames and Christian Walker. None of those three players are pitchers, and the Bronx Bombers are also possibly looking to add in that area as well.

All three players played key roles on their last respective teams. The Yankees are expected to pay big money this offseason on free agents, as the team is looking to win a World Series for the first time in more than 15 years. New York lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the 2024 World Series.

Inside the Yankees free agency plans

It is no secret that the top priority for the Yankees is to find a way to keep Soto. The Yankees slugger was such a huge part of the team's World Series run. Soto blasted 41 home runs in 2024, and there are several teams that want him. New York will have to find a way to fend off the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and several other franchises.

There are options, however, if New York isn't able to make a deal. Santander would be a strong option. The Baltimore Orioles outfielder actually hit more homers than Soto in 2024. Santander finished the campaign with 44 homers and 102 runs batted in.

“If I'm Anthony Santander, I do wait to see how the Juan Soto market unfolds,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi said.

Another option is Adames, who had a great season in 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Adames hit .251 this past season, with 32 home runs and 112 runs batted in. The Brewers shortstop has also played for the Tampa Bay Rays in his career.

The final player mentioned is Walker, who spent 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker also had a solid season hitting, with a .251 batting average. He blasted 26 home runs and 84 RBIs.

Yankees will face pressure to win in 2025

New York fans will expect the team to go to the World Series again in 2025, no matter who is on the roster. The Yankees just extended manager Aaron Boone, who is the only team manager in the last 25 years not to win a championship.

The Bronx Bombers have a strong nucleus of players, led by slugger Aaron Judge. Judge struggled with his hitting in the postseason, and the team most definitely would love to have more supporting characters who can help if that happens again.

Time will tell how this free agency saga unfolds.