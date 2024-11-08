The New York Mets have been linked to a reunion with first baseman Pete Alonso. Additionally, the Mets have been rumored to be a serious candidate in the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes. While signing at least one of the stars would benefit the team, New York has other roster needs to address as well.

“Starting pitching is certainly a priority for us,” Mets general manager David Stearns said recently, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “We have three free agent starting pitchers combine for a lot of starts, a lot of endings for us.”

Mets preparing for MLB free agency

The Mets made a deep postseason run in 2024, but veteran pitchers Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea and Luis Severino are all set to enter free agency. As a result, New York understands the importance of adding starting pitching. The Mets are looking to rebuild the starting rotation around Kodai Senga.

Of course, New York could attempt to re-sign their free agent starting pitchers. Re-signing all three of Quintana, Manaea and Severino will be a challenge but a reunion with at least one or two of them is not out of the question. The Mets can also look to sign other free agent pitchers.

Steve Cohen is not shy about spending large amounts of money in free agency. He wants to give the Mets the best possible opportunity to win. New York is going to pursue pitching, however, Soto and Alonso will play a big role in determining how aggressive they can be in the starting pitching market.

If the Mets end up signing both Soto and Alonso they may need to opt for reliable pitchers as opposed to star hurlers. If the Mets only sign one or neither of the star position players, one has to imagine New York will go all in on pitching. Either way, the Mets will be active in the pitching free agency market, and perhaps they will consider upgrading their pitching depth via a trade or two as well.