Ever since the Los Angeles Dodgers cut bait with embattled starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, MLB rumors have begun to swirl regarding his next potential destination. While controversy has seemed to follow Bauer during his MLB career, the old adage- you can never have too much pitching- still applies here. Naturally, two of the most active teams from this offseason, the New York Yankees and Mets, have to be mentioned as possible landing spots whenever a pitcher of his caliber becomes available.

But would either the Yankees or Mets actually take a chance on Trevor Bauer? As it turns out, they wouldn’t. The Yankees and Mets won’t pursue Bauer by trade or free agency, sources told Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

As Heyman points out, the Mets feel that they “dodged a bullet” two years ago when they emerged as a possible landing spot for Trevor Bauer during his 2020 free agency bid.

Meanwhile, the Yankees, whose staff ace Gerrit Cole has made no secrets about the fact that he dislikes Trevor Bauer, clearly don’t want to rock the boat, especially after bringing in past Cole-nemesis Josh Donaldson last offseason.

There’s no doubt that Bauer, who was downright dominant with a 1.73 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings during his Cy Young campaign in the pandemic-shortened season, can pitch.

But his talent doesn’t appear to be worth the potential chemistry issues that would arise if he were added to the Yankees or Mets clubhouse.

Bauer has had some run-ins with fans on Twitter, infamously tossed the ball into center field when Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona attempted to remove him from a 2019 game, and most recently faced allegations of sexual assault during his tenure with the Dodgers.

Even still, expect MLB rumors to continue to swirl.