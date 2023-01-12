The New York Yankees boast one of the most star-studded pitching rotations of all of MLB. After signing Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal in the offseason, it’s hard to argue there’s a more complete mix of starters in all of baseball. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is certainly excited for what’s to come with the talent in the Yankees’ rotation, headlined by Gerrit Cole, and he had a bold take ahead of the season that will have Yankees fans fired up, via Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch.

Speaking via Sirius XM Radio on the MLB Network, Boone said:

“On paper, certainly it’s the best rotation since I’ve been here. The potential is there for them to be really special. If we can keep [them] all healthy and making 25, 30, 30-plus starts, we feel like we’ve got a chance to have something really special.”

As of January, the Yankees’ projected pitching rotation consists of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes, and Frankie Montas. It’s a deep and talented group of starters, and Boone knows that expectations will be high for them in 2023. Health will play a crucial role in how this Yankees’ team fares.

Last season, both Severino and Montas dealt with injuries and were sidelined for chunks of the year. Montas, who was acquired at the trade deadline, ended up missing the end of the season after struggling to adjust to his role in the Bronx. The Yankees are hoping he can re-discover the form he showed in Oakland while stringing together a full season’s worth of starts in New York.

The Yankees are hoping to be in World Series contention in 2023, and the pitching rotation should inspire confidence among the fanbase heading into the year. There are still some moves to be made, and fans are hoping for one more big splash from the front office, but the pitching staff appears set in stone and should be an area of strength for the club.