The New York Yankees were linked to first baseman Christian Walker before he agreed to a $60 million contract with the Houston Astros on Friday. The Yankees are now being mentioned as a possible suitor for Paul Goldschmidt or Carlos Santana. However, when it comes to Goldschmidt, they are reportedly facing competition from at least four teams, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“While the Yankees still are showing strong interest in 1B Paul Goldschmidt, there’s plenty of competition: The Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and New York Mets are all engaged in talks with Goldschmidt, too,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Goldschmidt, 37, displayed signs of decline during the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals. Currently a free agent, Goldschmidt previously dealt with retirement rumors. It appears he will play again in 2025, though. The question is where?

The Yankees are looking to add a first baseman. New York recently acquired Cody Bellinger in a trade, and he is capable of playing first base if necessary. The Yankees' outfield defense could use a boost, though, and Bellinger is a reliable presence in the outfield.

As mentioned, Goldschmidt did not have his best season in 2024. He slashed .245/.302/.414/.716 across 154 games played. Goldschmidt added 22 home runs, 33 doubles and 11 stolen bases. The former Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks star would provide a first base upgrade for New York, however.

So will the Yankees sign the 2022 MVP and seven-time All-Star? Well, they are seemingly interested. Goldschmidt is reportedly drawing plenty of interest, however. The Yankees could always turn to Carlos Santana as well, who could balance the lineup since he is a switch-hitter.

The Yankees' pursuit of a first baseman will be something to monitor as free agency continues. New York has responded well since losing Juan Soto to the Mets, but will they find an answer at first base? Only time will tell.