The Chicago White Sox surprisingly did not end up trading Garrett Crochet during the 2024 season. But now, it seems like it is almost a guarantee that Crochet will be moved during the offseason.

However, the Yankees do not appear to be a legitimate contender in the Crochet trade market according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com on Thursday.

“The Yankees did make a pitch for Crochet ahead of the Trade Deadline in July and were reportedly told that they did not match up, with Chicago unmoved by the prospects in New York’s system,” Hoch wrote. “Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones meet the criteria of being high-ceiling position players who could anchor a trade, but since their stocks haven’t jumped significantly since the summer, there’s little reason to believe much has changed since then.”

21-year-old Jasson Domínguez is the top prospect in the Yankees system and the No. 14 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Spencer Jones is the Yankees' No. 2 prospect, but falls outside the overall top-100.

Unless the Yankees would be willing to move on from some of their young Major League talent, like Rookie of the Year finalists pitcher Luis Gil or catcher Austin Wells, then it looks like any potential hope of the Yankees trading for Crochet is gone.

Garrett Crochet's trade market

Crochet was the subject of countless trade rumors during the 2024 regular season, but ended up staying with the White Sox after his market died down a bit following his comments about not pitching in the postseason unless he signed an extension with whichever team traded for him.

However, now that the season is finished, Crochet's market has heated back up. After an All-Star season in which the 25-year-old lefty recorded a 3.58 ERA and had a stunning 12.9 SO/9, teams are once again ready to try and acquire the White Sox star.

The lefty ace would be a great fit on almost any contending team. Even if the Yankees do not have the prospect capital to make a trade for Crochet, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres could all be potential fits.

The White Sox should be able to get quite a haul for Crochet when the do end up trading him. Expect them to land a combination of young, proven Major League talent and top prospects.