MLB The Show 23 Patch #16 drops today, and like last few updates, addresses just a few small issues. Additionally, Season 4 is soon approaching in MLB The Show 23, bringing more content to the game for all players.

MLB The Show 23 Patch #16 fixes an XP progression issue for those playing on Hall Of Fame and Legend Difficulties. Now, the XP progression should track properly, giving you a better idea of where you’re at.

Additionally, the new update fixed a bug in stadium creator where some props could be placed on the playing field. Overall, the update is a rather small one that makes very few adjustments. Like the last patch, the update once again contains no developer notes.

MLB The Show 23 Patch #16 Notes

Below are the official patch #16 notes for MLB The Show 23

PS4: 1.16

PS5: 1.016

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.99

Nintendo Switch: 1.16

Scheduled to deploy: August 30th/ 4 AM PT

GENERAL

XP progression for Hall of Fame and Legend difficulties will now track properly.

STADIUM CREATOR

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fixed a bug where certain stadium props could be placed on the field of play.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.

And that’s everything new with MLB The Show Patch #16. With the MLB playoffs beginning in roughly one month, we hope to see some bigger updates in the future to celebrate the occasion. In the meantime, the developers seem satisfied with the state the game is in right now.

As we mentioned earlier, Season 4 of MLB The Show 23 comes out soon, with more content and rewards for players to delve into. For reference, Season 3 added new rewards for the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Additionally, a new Mini-Seasons challenge was added.

The MLB The Show 23 Season 4 Live Content Show premieres tomorrow at 11am PT. The developers plant to show everything from Team Affinity, Collections, Ranked, etc.

Our Live Content Show for Season 4 is tomorrow at 11 AM PT! Learn everything there is to know about Season 4 from Team Affinity, Collections, Ranked, and more! Tune in tomorrow:

YouTube: https://t.co/5A84aYj7pE

Twitch: https://t.co/vGJG5kjolU#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/cuRmHhbjlb — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) August 30, 2023

Season 4 also introduces the Snapshot series, which highlights the off-the-field swag from some of the MLB’s best and brightest. We’ll learn more about Season 4 during the Live Content reveal tomorrow, available on YouTube and Twitch.

Season 4 brings you the Snapshot Series! This series highlights off-the-field swagger, class, and style. 😎 Let's check out some of the 9️⃣9️⃣💎s you can start working towards this Thursday!#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/8WLcpVe3gh — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) August 29, 2023

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.