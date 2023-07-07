MLB The Show 23 Season 3's Rewards Program begins today. It brings new content to Mini-Seasons and reward items related to the All Star Game and Home Run derby.

Season 2's Kaiju theme added new Kaiju Series Cards, roster updates, new uniforms & more. Season 3's update is a bit smaller, but with a bigger emphasis on all the big happenings in the real baseball world.

With the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game next week, it's the perfect time to get into the sport of baseball and hit a few dingers outside the stadium.

MLB The Show 23 Season 3 Rewards:

New ASG and HRD rewards are available in Team Affinity Season 3:

ASG:

Vida Blue (97)

Joey Gallow (97)

Trea Turner (97)

HRD:

Troy Glaus (97)

Paul Konerko (97)

Jesus Aguilar (97)

New Legend Mike Cameron

Mike Cameron, one of the only few players to hit four home runs in a single game, makes his entry into in MLB The Show 23. He's available for Diamond Dynasty Squad and can be earned via progressing through the Season 3 XP Rewards Path. The three-time Golden Glove Award winner is easily one of the best new players you can add to your Diamond Dynasty team.

New Mini Seasons Challenge

The Righty Tighty challenge will have the player creating their own squad of right-handed batters and pitchers in order to win the championship game, Players who complete the challenge will earn a All-Star Series Starling Marter. The challenge drops in the game on July 21st.

You can learn more about Season 3 in the July Live Content Report:

That about wraps it up for everything new with Season 3. The new season celebrates some of the best moments in the MLB season, including the highly anticipated All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. With every other major sport in the offseason, there's always the nation's pastime to keep you occupied.

The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game both take place at T-Mobile Park next week. The HRD starts on Monday, July 10th, at 8PM ET. The All-Star game starts 24 hours later, on Tuesday, July 11th at 8PM ET.

For more MLB The Show 23 info, like the recent Update #12, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.