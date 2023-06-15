MLB The Show 23 dropped it's June Live Content Report, but added something else today revolving around it's Storyline Series. Sony launched the series back in February, which is a game mode that teaches about the history of Negro Leagues. The mode was created as a partnership between Sony and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM).

The series itself showcases narrative series about eight individual players. You start off watching a video about the player, who they were, and their career. You're then sent to the gameplay, which usually takes place during a pivotal moment in their career. The series' documentary-style videos are narrated by NLBM President Bob Kendrick.

The partnership between Sony and the NLBM is a multi-year one, which aims to bring new seasons for each new launch of an MLB The Show title. The next installment in the series will continue with Season 2.

The roster for season 1 includes:

Leroy “Satchel” Paige

Jackie Robinson

Andrew “Rube” Foster

Hilton Smith

Hank Thompson

John Donaldson

Martin Dihigo

John Jordan “Buck” O'Neil

Additionally, San Diego Studios donated $1 (USD) to the NLBM for every Digital Deluxe and Captain Edition off MLB The Show 23. They will continue to do so until next year.

The NLBM is a national institution dedicated to preserving the history of black baseball.

New Packs For A New Museum

A while back, plans for a new museum were announced. To help raise funds, San Diego Studios found a way to give both to players and the institution.

From today, June 15th, to Friday, June 30th, you can purchase the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Charity Pack for $4.99 USD (U.S. Digital platforms only). Sony announced that 100% of the proceeds will go to the NLBM (minus store platform fee deductions). This means a minimum of $3.49 per pack will be donated.

One pack gives players:

6,500 stubs

Eight Sanford Greene Storylinea NLB bat skins

One banner

All items should be listed in your profile mail inbox.

June Live Forecast

Also released today was the June Live Content Report, which you can watch here:

Mini Seasons: All Gold Everything Challenge allows players to compete in 28 three-inning games for a chance to win Captain Series players Kevin Gausman and Paul Goldschmidt.

Ranked 3 Program Has players bringing in their Diamond Dynasty teams to compete in the program. You can play solo, 1v1, Co-Op (2v2 or 3v3). You can earn rewards such as the World Series Choice Pack with Kaiju Series Carlos Correa, and Andre Dawson from the Incognito Series.

Father's Day – Found in Other Programs, has new missions, moments, a conquest map, and a “Have A Catch Event”. The event earns you progress to unlock historical father-son duos. You can also get XP stubs and packs throughout the program.

Future Stars – Another Other Program which focuses on new talent coming into the MLB. You can play missions and moments, and take on the Showdown Final Boss. There's also a Future Stars Conquest Map as well. This program doesn't begin until June 23rd.

San Diego Studios continues to set the precedent on how to make and maintain a licensed sports video game series. We're looking forward to see what they have in store next. In the meantime, it looks like June is going to be full of content.

