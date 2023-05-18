MLB The Show 23 Patch 1.06 Updates Uniforms, Other Fixes

Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

MLB The Show 23 is rolling out with a new update today that adds updates to uniforms and fixes some general issues. The update rolled out today at 4AM PT, meaning the games servers may still be in maintenance at the time of publishing this article. In the meanwhile, you can read the patch notes below.

This comes just days after the release of MLB The Show 23’s Season 2, which adds a lot of new content, including new card pack series, conquest maps, and kaiju themed baseball fields, and roster updates for both the major and minor league.

MLB The Show 23 is getting a lot of love right now in the content department, and its the perfect time for baseball fans to get into the game. But of course, with any major update, there’s always a few things that can be addressed.

San Diego Studio has been hard at work polishing one of the best baseball simulators on the market.

Game update and server update at 4 AM PT on 5/18/2023. Notes are here: https://t.co/iGSnf3XKea Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 18, 2023

MLB The Show 1.06 Patch Notes

Here are the patch notes for the new update:

GENERAL

Addition of Cincinnati Reds City Connect uniforms.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

A crash that could occur when viewing Mini Season goal with a voucher unlockable item as a reward has been fixed.

MARCH TO OCTOBER AND FRANCHISE

An issue where tutorial messages would keep showing as notifications in the Franchise inbox has been fixed.

UNIFORM UPDATES

The following uniforms have been updated

Updated ATL Alternate uniform with the correct red socks.

Updated NYM Alternate uniform with the correct black socks.

Updated CWS Alternate uniform helmet from matte to gloss.

Updated CLE and ARI uniform logos and numbers with an updated shade of red.

Updated the WSH uniform with proper colorways.

Updated SEA uniform logo and numbers with an updated silver.

Updated LAA uniform logos.

Updated KC Alternate uniform pant colors.

Updated MIL uniform socks to correct colors.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

Various stability improvements.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.

MLB The Show 23 is available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.