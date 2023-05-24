Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

MLB The Show 23 rolls out with another update today, not even a week after patch 1.06 released on the 18th of May. The update adds a new uniform, improvements to Diamond Dynasty and Online Head-to-Head, Stadium Creator, and more. The update also included some developer insight on why they made the changes they did.

The updates rolled out earlier this morning for:

PS4: 1.07

PS5: 1.007

Xbox One / Series X|S: 1.0.75

Nintendo Switch: 1.07

MLB The Show 23 Patch 1.07 Notes

General:

The Baltimore Orioles City Connect uniforms have been added.

Diamond Dynasty

Fixed an issue where a user would not see additional cards of a player with the same name when attempting to make a change in the manage squad screen. (Resolved earlier in the week before the update).

Various fixes to visual issues related to the Unlimited Rewards section of the XP Reward Path.

Fixed an issue where duplicate text would show in the background of program missions when scrolling up and down through the program.

Fixed a specific crash when exiting a Mini Seasons or Conquest game.

All Incognito series player items will now be referenced by their nicknames in various screens such as Player Card, Marketplace, Box Score and more. This will be part of a content update that releases later this week.

Online Head-to-Head

Fixed an issue where auto pitch could be intentionally disabled in any online mode.

Fixed a freeze that could occur when a controller was disconnected as the ball was put into play.

Stadium Creator

Fixed an issue where fans would initially appear covered in shadows.

Various bug fixes.

Live Content Balance Changes

The following adjustments were made to the Charisma Series Other Program in Diamond Dynasty earlier this week.

Added a Repeatable Mission: 1,500 Parallel XP with Charisma Series players will grant 10 program points.

Showdown: The difficulty for the first four mini bosses is now set to Rookie (previously Veteran). An additional two outs are given when playing the final three mini bosses. An additional run has been given when entering the final boss battle.



Developer Notes

Developer San Diego Studio released an explanation as to why they made changes to Ranked Seasons & Battle Royale Program Rewards. It centers around the conversations players have been having about reward path players now being non-sellable. According to the dev notes:

“When the Battle Royale program was first implemented, the goal of the program was to ensure that no matter your skill level, you would not be gated from flawless rewards. Our design intent was to provide an avenue for the player who could not go 12-0 to still be able to enjoy some of the rewards in the program, and we feel we’ve been successful in that regard.”

But over time players began to sell their reward path players to get stubs for use in other areas of the game. The developer’s intention was not to have the program players be immediately discarded. So they created a middle-ground that prevents this, but also still helps players receive good rewards.

Now, any player regardless of skill level can still access all the rewards from the program. It doesn’t matter if you don’t go. 12-0 in Battle Royale or make the World Series in Ranked Seasons, you can still get them. And there will still be sellable cards that you can get via:

Win streaks

Win thresholds

Climbing the ratings leaderboard (A new Co-Op Ranked Leaderboard has arrived, which also gives players a chance to earn additional Ranked Seasons Awards).

MLB The Show 23 is available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch.

For more updates on MLB The Show 23, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.