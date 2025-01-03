New details about MLB The Show 25's Road To The Show (RTTS) & Legends have been revealed, giving fans something to look forward to before the game's launch this year. Furthermore, we also know a bit more about other modes like Negro Leagues, Storylines, and Diamond Dynasty. Without further ado, let's take a look!

MLB The Show 25 Reveals New Details About Road To The Show (RTTS) and Legends

According to an article from Forbes, MLB The Show 25 will be “designed to feel like a fan-appreciation version of the series”. Brian Mazique, the writer of the article, mentioned that he spoke with numerous sources to receive new details on the upcoming installment. Here's what we know so far, according to Mazique:

Road To The Show will be "Greatly enhanced". Furthermore, there will be "major payoffs throughout the revamped experience".

"Nomar Garciaparra and Roger Clemens have a great chance of being included" as Legends. However, "that could change", according to Mazique. Other possible additions include "Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez"

Negro Leagues & Storylines set to return

“Mounds of content” for Diamond Dynasty

Firstly, the biggest piece of information includes the enhanced RTTS mode. For newcomers, Road To The Show follows your player's career from the Minor Leagues to the Pros. Last year, San Diego Studio added the feature play as a female player in RTTS. We wonder what to expect this year.

MLB The Show 25 will likely feature more Legends. Mazique believe Roger Clemens and Nomar Garciaparra seem likely additions, though SDS did not confirm it. Clemens is a two-time World Series Champion with a boatload of accomplishments under his belt. Overall, he's a 4x MLB wins leader, 11x All-Star, 5x Strikeout Leader, and much more. He more than deserves the honor.

Garciaparra, on the other hand, might not be as well known. However, the 6x All-Star is a Red Sox Hall-Of-Famer. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1997 before going on to become a two-time AL Batting Champion. His chances of making it seem slim to us, but he could just make it.

And in case you need confirmation, Negro Leagues & Storylines should make an appearance in MLB The Show 25. Both modes delve deeper into the history of Baseball and its biggest stars. We wonder which players will headline both modes this year. Lastly, expect new content for Diamond Dynasty. This detail is pretty much obvious, considering how lucrative the mode became since its creation.

Overall, that includes some of the new details we can expect to see in MLB The Show 25. We look forward to seeing the improvements to RTTS. MLB The Show 25 releases in 2025. Furthermore, we hope to also see general improvements to gameplay and more. Expect SDS to reveal more information in the coming months.

