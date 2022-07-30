MLB Trade Deadline: Biggest needs every playoff contender must address

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is right around the corner. For the most part, teams are at the point where their organizational strategy is clear. They are preparing to either sell, buy, or stand pat. Today, we are breaking down each contending team’s biggest need ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Biggest needs for contenders ahead of MLB trade deadline

AL East contenders

New York Yankees

The Yankees are a well-oiled machine. They already upgraded by adding Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. New York’s offense is ready to roll as they strive towards the postseason. However, the Yankees would benefit from adding pitching.

The Yankees’ bullpen and rotation has question marks. New York should look into the relief market without question. They have dealt with a plethora of injuries and Aroldis Chapman hasn’t looked like Aroldis Chapman.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are looking into the starting pitching market. Luis Castillo was their top trade target, but he was recently dealt to the Mariners. So Frankie Montas is now their main priority.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have played well since the All-Star break. Catching the Yankees in the AL East will be difficult, but Toronto should be in line to earn a Wild Card spot.

However, their starting rotation has been inconsistent to say the least. Alek Manoah has been the constant in the rotation, and Kevin Gausman has been fairly stable. But Toronto should look into the starting rotation market. Frankie Montas profiles as a quality fit for the Blue Jays as well.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays need to bolster their lineup ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They are still in contention but have struggled as of late. They are near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories and could use a big hitter or two ahead of the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s underrated pitching staff has been superb. Shane McClanahan has led the charge. So if the Rays can upgrade their lineup, they will be a threat down the stretch.

AL Central contenders

Minnesota Twins

The AL Central is an interesting division. The Twins, Guardians, and White Sox are all separated by less than three games. All three teams are expected to buy as well. So what does Minnesota need?

The Twins need starting pitching. Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray make for a formidable duo, but the Twins need to add more if they want to make a legitimate postseason run. Noah Syndergaard would be a viable option, but they may also look into A’s star Frankie Montas or Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians are always an intriguing team to watch ahead of the trade deadline. They are always selling and buying at the same time.

Cleveland has dealt away star pitchers such as Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger over the past few years. Yet, they have remained competitive as they buy MLB-ready talent to go along with prospects.

They could do something similar this season, as Zach Plesac’s name has been mentioned in trade talks. The Guardians need outfield help and would benefit from bullpen additions as well.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox also need to add depth in the outfield and bullpen. Their relief core was considered a strength entering the 2022 campaign, but that narrative has not held up.

The White Sox are reportedly interested in outfielder David Peralta. Chicago would benefit from adding someone like Peralta given their injury-plagued roster.

AL West contenders

Houston Astros

The Astros are always looking to upgrade their roster. Trading for a more reliable centerfield option would help the team. Houston could also upgrade at catcher. But overall, this is a well-rounded ball club that doesn’t need to make any huge moves ahead of the deadline.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners just acquired star pitcher Luis Castillo from the Reds. That is likely going to be their main trade, but Seattle may still look into adding more. The Mariners could use a big hitter in the middle of their lineup. Adding a DH-type may not be the worst move. I like the idea of JD Martinez for Seattle.

NL East contenders

New York Mets

The Mets want to do everything in their power to win the NL East. They are expected to make a huge upgrade to their roster soon, as Jacob deGrom works his way back from injury.

The Mets are reportedly interested in adding more offense as well. Shohei Ohtani has been linked to the team, but that seems unlikely. But they would benefit from adding offensive help.

Acquiring an offensive-minded catcher like Christian Vasquez or Wilson Contreras seems like a good trade for New York.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves have come roaring back after a disappointing start to the season. But they should still look into adding ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Acquiring a starting pitcher should be a priority. Ian Anderson has struggled mightily in 2022, and Charlie Morton hasn’t exactly set the league on fire either. Sure, Max Fried has been impressive. And Spencer Strider has enjoyed a breakout campaign. But acquiring someone like Frankie Montas would stabilize Atlanta’s pitching staff.

The lineup is good, but they would benefit from adding one more bat. A Joc Pederson-reunion isn’t out of the cards.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies need to address the bullpen. Philadelphia could make upgrades to the lineup and starting rotation, but it all starts with the bullpen.

David Robertson of the Cubs and David Bednar of the Pirates stand out as potential options for the Phillies. Raisel Iglesias of the Angels would be a great addition if he is available as well.

NL Central contenders

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers are a talented ball club. Their pitching is capable of carrying them moving forward. Freddy Peralta is expected to return fairly soon which is an addition all on it’s own.

However, Milwaukee should look into acquiring a couple of hitters. JD Martinez of the Red Sox would stabilize the middle of their lineup. Jonathan Schoop of the Tigers is interesting. Josh Bell of the Nationals makes a ton of sense for the Brewers.

I also love the idea of trading for Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates. It is unclear if he will available, but if he is, Milwaukee should pounce.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals need one more starting pitcher. They are also hoping Jack Flaherty can return for the stretch run.

Josh Bell is also someone who makes sense for St. Louis. The Cardinals could utilize him as a DH. The Cardinals are not far away from featuring a World Series contending roster.

NL West contenders

Los Angeles Dodgers

Do the Dodgers actually need anything? This roster is incredibly deep already.

LA wants to trade for Juan Soto. They have the resources to make it happen and their biggest weakness is outfield offense. The Dodgers will also be active on the pitching market. But they don’t need to spin a deal for starting pitching.

But they still might end up acquiring someone like Frankie Montas.

San Diego Padres

The Padres are also in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. San Diego’s main needs stem from the offensive side of things. However, they are expected to get Fernando Tatis Jr back at some point which will help the lineup.

But acquiring an extra outfielder should be a priority for San Diego.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants are a fringe contender. But they might end up selling. If they decide to buy, acquiring extra pitching will be a necessity. Adding an extra bat or two certainly would not hurt either.