White Sox exploring MLB trade deadline deal for this Diamondbacks player

The Chicago White Sox have endured a mediocre season. However, they are still in the AL Central division race. Despite rumors of selling ahead of the deadline, Chicago decided to hold onto their stars and pursue a division win in 2022. And Chicago is looking to upgrade right away. The White Sox are reportedly interested in Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta, via White Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen.

The White Sox are expected to pursue relief help on the trade market as well. But they have suffered a number of injuries in their outfield this season, so acquiring a steady veteran such as David Peralta makes sense.

Peralta isn’t the same player he once was at age 34. But from 2017-2020, he posted a batting average of at least .275 each season. In 2020, he hit exactly .300. However, he blasted a career high 30 home runs in 2018. That was by far the highest power output of his career.

In 2021, Peralta hit .259 with 8 home runs. In 2022, he’s currently hitting .248 with 12 bombs. His numbers don’t jump off the page, but they are not awful by any means. He is a decent defender as well. So adding him would bring stability to the White Sox roster.

Manager Tony La Russa believes Chicago can win with their current roster, but expects the front office to make a move if necessary.

“I’m sure they’re working, and if they think there’s something good, they’ll make it,” La Russa said via the Chicago Sun Times. “If not, we can win with what we’ve got.”

The White Sox sit just 3 games out of first place in the AL Central. They will aim to add talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline and win the division.