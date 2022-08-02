RUMOR: Dodgers, Mets pursuing standout Cubs reliever as deadline nears

The biggest piece of the 2022 MLB trade deadline has fallen now that Juan Soto and Josh Bell have been traded from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres. But there are still a lot of moves to be made over the next few hours before the deadline closes shut. One of the busiest teams in the league figures to be the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are prepared to undergo a firesale for the second trade deadline in a row after trading guys like Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Craig Kimbrel at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Many of their best players are going to be available in a similar capacity this time around during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Among them is their closer David Robertson, who is reportedly drawing interest from both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

With Juan Soto seemingly headed to San Diego, the Dodgers are looking at Ian Happ and David Robertson of the Cubs, per sources. Plenty of competition for both players, however. Mets said to be interested in Robertson and Willson Contreras, as well — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

Both the Dodgers and Mets could use some bullpen help, so it makes sense that they are looking at Robertson, who figures to be one of the top relief arms on the market. Robertson has a 3-0 record and 14 saves to go along with a 2.23 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Robertson has experience operating out of a setup role, so he wouldn’t necessarily need to be used as a closer considering both the Dodgers and Mets have established closers.

With Soto now off the board, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cubs begin to start selling off their established veterans as teams begin to focus on the players they are making available. Robertson is one of their top available players, and chances are he will be dealt before the end of the day. Whether it will be to the Dodgers or Mets remains to be seen, but both teams would certainly benefit from adding a pitcher of Robertson’s caliber.