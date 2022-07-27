RUMOR: The 3 ‘hottest’ deadline suitors for Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, revealed

The 2022 MLB trade deadline rumor mill is heating up, and two of the most intriguing names out there right now are pitchers Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds and Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Castillo and Montas have no shortage of rumored suitors, which include the St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and the New York Yankees.

They will both almost certainly move in the next week, and there is no shortage of interest. Among the teams hottest after them, according to sources: The St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. The Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres also have been on the hunt for pitching.

Luis Castillo is one of the few bright spots on a Reds team that is very likely not going to make the postseason in 2022. It’s the same case with Frankie Montas, who is having a solid year for the Athletics. It is also worth noting that Castillo and Montas are each under team control for at least one more season. Barring extensions, they are both expected to hit the free-agent market in 2024.

Castillo ins the midst of an All-Star season. As of this writing, he has a 3-4 record along with a 2.77 ERA and a 166 ERA+. Montas, on the other hand, did not earn a spot in the All-Star Game, but he isn’t too shabby either, having put up a 3.18 ERA and 117 ERA+ across his first 19 starts this 2022 MLB season.

The Yankees are leading the American League East division by miles, but they can never have enough pitching depth. As for the Cardinals and the Mariners, adding a solid arm would inject more life to their hopes of making the postseason, as they are both in the middle of a chase for at least a wild-card spot.