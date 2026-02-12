While the Philadelphia Phillies have made the playoffs the last four seasons, they have been unable to claim a World Series title in that span. Entering the 2026 season, the Phillies are looking to prove they are amongst MLB's elites.

Philadelphia's biggest splash came when they re-signed designated hitter Kyler Schwarber in free agency. But entering spring training, the biggest change on the Phillies has come in their outfield.

Brandon Marsh is safely stationed in left field. But in right, Nick Castellanos has been released and free agent Adolis Garcia was signed to a $10 million deal. It'll be a much different look in the corner outfield spot for Philadelphia.

In center field though is where the Phillies are taking their biggest risk. Top prospect Justin Crawford has been given a full runway to earn the starting job. Philadelphia's offseason, which saw them lose fellow outfielder Harrison Bader to the San Francisco Giants, points to the franchise being serious about their Crawford intentions.

But the Phillies aren't just going to hand him the job. He may be the heavy favorite to start in center, but Crawford must earn the Opening Day nod in spring training.

Justin Crawford must earn center field job

In terms of competition, there aren't many heavy hitters to take Crawford's job, at least currently on the roster. Johan Rojas and Otto Kemp, who were both with Philadelphia in 2025 are seemingly the team's other options. But even if Crawford isn't boxing against heavyweights, he still needs to come out of spring training with the belt held over his head.

The Phillies at least seem fully confident in his ability to do so. Which makes sense seeing as Crawford ranks as the No. 53 prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Philadelphia has decided now is the time to see if he can live up to his prospect pedigree.

Crawford is coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him hit .334 with seven home runs, 47 RBIs and 46 stolen bases over 112 Triple-A games. His entire 325-game minor league career has seen the outfielder hit .322 with 19 home runs, 177 RBIs and 145 stolen bases.

Crawford's stolen base ability is hard to ignore. As is his consistency in the batter's box. There wasn't much left for the outfielder to prove at the Triple-A level.

Now, he must carry that momentum into spring training. He may be a key piece of Philadelphia's future, but he will be battling for his spot until the very end. If Crawford really struggles, the Phillies could go outside of the organization for help.

But Philadelphia is hoping it doesn't come to that. They know Crawford is brimming with potential and ready to make his mark in MLB. How he performs spring training will determine if that major league debut truly comes on Opening Day.