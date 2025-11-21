As the MLB free agency period heats up, a couple of intriguing options from Japan have hit the market. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan via X, formerly Twitter, Japanese first baseman Kazuma “Kaz” Okamoto and his countrymen, starting pitcher Kona Takahashi, have been posted by the Nippon Professional Baseball league, Japan's top baseball league.

“First baseman Kazuma Okamoto and right-hander Kona Takahashi have been posted, joining Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai coming over from Japan this winter,” posted Passan on Thursday afternoon. “Okamoto and Takahashi's posting windows begin tomorrow and will end Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.”

Both Okamoto and Takahashi will likely find MLB homes. There are quite a few teams that could use an arm like Takahashi on the back end of their rotations. Okamoto could end up being a platoon option but would also fit on several potential winning teams as well. The Japanese duo joins two similar, if not stronger, options from their native country as well, in Imai and Murakami. Can Takahashi and Okamoto make big impacts with their new clubs, perhaps as soon as this coming season?

Yankees headline list of potential Kazuma Okamoto destinations

Okamoto's ceiling isn't as high as Murakami's, yet at 29 years old, he's certainly the more stable option of the two. He could certainly serve in a platoon at first base or as the main starter on a mid or low-tier team. Entering his year 30 season, Okamoto profiles a lot like fellow Japanese star Seiya Suzuki in his offensive style. That type of play would play well with many contenders, like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Or Okamoto could look to be the primary starter for NL teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates. Where will he end up in 45 days?

New York Yankees: With Ben Rice slated to get a good amount of starts at first base once again, he'll likely need a platoon partner. Former MVP Paul Goldschmidt filled that role last season, but he's a free agent. The Yankees may bring Goldschmidt back. Yet, Okamoto would be a strong fit. He'd not only be able to platoon with Rice at first, but also Ryan McMahon at third base. His style of hitting would play well from the 5-8 spots in New York's lineup as well. This move makes almost too much sense.

Boston Red Sox: In a similar situation to their most hated rivals, the Red Sox have a couple of young players who could contribute at first base. Triston Casas was thought to be the long-term option. However, he was injured for most of last season. Romy Gonzalez spent some time there, while Kristian Campbell also got game time at first in the minors. Okamoto would instantly be one of the team's best options, if not better than a fully healthy Casas at this point. Furthermore, he'd play alongside fellow Japanese star Masataka Yoshida, which should help with the adjustment stateside.

Arizona Diamondbacks: After trading Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners, the Diamondbacks gave former top pick Pavin Smith a good amount of game time at first. While he showed flashes, he could use a platoon partner as well. Okamoto would certainly fit that role. Furthermore, if Smith can't handle a platoon, Okamoto could play full-time if needed. Arizona is trying to get back to the postseason and could use a few more pieces. The Japanese slugger would be a good fit in the desert.

Angels would be an intriguing fit for starter Kona Takahashi

Takahashi is profiled as an intriguing mid-to-backend starter who could fill a role in a lot of rotations across the majors. The Japanese righty has a solid pitch mix, headlined by a fastball with increased velocity showcased last season. He'd fit in with several teams, including potential contenders like the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, and Texas Rangers. However, his best fit could be with the Los Angeles Angels, where he'd team up with fellow countryman Yusei Kikuchi.

Los Angeles Angels: In Los Angeles, Takahashi would slot in behind Kikuchi and fellow new addition Grayson Rodriguez, recently acquired via trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The 29-year-old is still very much in his prime, utilizing the fastball in conjunction with three secondary pitches: slider, slurve, cutter, curve, and the devastating Japanese special, a split-finger fastball (AKA a splitter). A deal similar to Kikuchi's (three years, $63 million, signed last offseason) should serve as a good baseline for a potential Takahashi contract.

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays usually don't focus on adding outside starting pitching via free agency, but there have been a couple of notable examples in the recent past: Charlie Morton and Zach Eflin. The latter signing was a club record fee for a free agent, surpassing Morton's previous mark of $30 million. With a deep arsenal, it feels as if Takahashi would be a good fit for the veteran arm that Tampa Bay is hunting for. Will deeper pockets to pursue free agents like the Japanese import come from the team's new owners?

San Diego Padres: Other than last year's free agent addition, Nick Pivetta, and the returning Joe Musgrove, the Padres' rotation also has its share of question marks. Starters Randy Vasquez and JP Sears have shown promise, yet more is needed to rely on them fully as viable starting staff members. Takahashi pitching out west feels like the better fit, and San Diego would give him a shot at contributing to a postseason team. A three-to-four-year deal would make sense for the right-hander.