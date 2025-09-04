The Arizona Diamondbacks were in the World Series just two years ago. Now, they are on the outside looking in of the National League playoff picture. They were even trade deadline sellers earlier this year, as they made two of the biggest moves before the deadline when they sent Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners in separate moves.

Those veterans were expendable because they were rentals with expiring contracts. The Diamondbacks are going to look to get back to contention next season, but it will likely take some big offseason moves to do so. So, what impending free agents should the Diamondbacks sign this upcoming offseason?

A Diamondbacks reunion for Paul Goldschmidt

With the Diamondbacks' corner infield spots looking drastically different after the team's blockbuster trade deadline deals, Arizona should re-invest in either a third baseman or a first baseman. Paul Goldschmidt would be a perfect replacement for Naylor. The seven-time All-Star isn't the caliber of player he was during his first stint with the Diamondbacks, but a homecoming makes too much sense.

Goldschmidt spent the first eight years of his major league career in Arizona. He was widely regarded as one of the best players in baseball at that time, often finishing inside the top three in NL MVP voting. Now, Goldschmidt is suiting up for the New York Yankees.

He is still thriving at the plate, too. Goldschmidt has a .277 batting average and 10 home runs this season. He isn't as much of a power threat as he once was, but he is still an effective contact hitter and an above-average first baseman. Franchise legends often return to the team in which they made their name before returning, so an Arizona reunion would put a smile on Diamondbacks' fans' faces. Goldschmidt still has tons to offer at a high level, though, and convincing him to return home likely wouldn't be too hard.

Framber Valdez as the new ace in the desert?

In addition to adding a big league bat, the Diamondbacks should pursue an elite starting pitcher to replace Zac Gallen. The long-time Diamondbacks' ace is a free agent at season's end, and he didn't look like himself this year. Just two years removed from an All-Star nod, Gallen's ERA bloomed up to 4.77 this season. He was even involved in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline.

Framber Valdez would be a great addition, and recent developments may mean he will be more available than previously anticipated. Valdez is a two-time All-Star who has been one of the best players on a perennially contending Houston Astros team since his rookie year in 2018.

However, Valdez is in hot water after seemingly intentionally hitting his catcher, Cesar Salazar, with a pitch. Valdez appeared frustrated after giving up a home run after Salazar told him to step off the mound, and he rifled in an unexpected fastball that nailed the catcher. Valdez has denied any intent behind the incident, but it has still been one of the biggest talking points in baseball recently.

Houston would likely choose Valdez over Salazar if it came down to it, but perhaps the pitcher will leave in free agency regardless. Valdez is one of the best players slated to hit the open market, and he'd form an impressive one-two punch with Corbin Burnes in Arizona if the Diamondbacks were to sign him.