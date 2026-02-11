Because MLB is not providing insurance for World Baseball Classic participants who are over 37 years old, the Arizona Diamondbacks could be taking a risk by allowing new first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to represent his native Dominican Republic in the global tournament. They do not see it that way, however, and are giving the former All-Star permission to play without insurance, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The D-backs believe there is upside to Santana playing alongside his new teammates, Silver-Slugger infielders Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, otherwise they might have made a different decision.

“If those two guys weren’t playing, I’m not sure we would have seen this in the same light,” general manager Mike Hazen said, per Rosenthal. “There’s a value there for us that those guys will be together. Part of the reason we signed him is that he’s such a great leader and influence. It made a lot of sense for us to absorb a little risk here.”

The risk is not big for the Diamondbacks, as the 39-year-old signed a one-year contract for just $2 million last week. Furthermore, Arizona probably wants to build trust with Santana. The Snakes know he is unlikely to notch huge numbers after slashing .219/.308/.325/.633 last season. They are paying him to provide supplemental production to the lineup, and veteran leadership to their homegrown talent.

Perhaps the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner will be more mentally equipped to fill those roles if he gets one last chance to compete for his country in the WBC. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas, who will turn 37 on Feb. 24, is not being afforded the same opportunity (signed a $5.5 million deal earlier in offseason), so Carlos Santana is surely appreciative of Arizona's gesture.

The World Baseball Classic begins on March 5.