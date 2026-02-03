The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off two disappointing seasons after their World Series runs. A fire sale at the MLB trade deadline lost them Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, but they have now replaced them both in the offseason. The Diamondbacks have signed Carlos Santana to play first base in his 17th MLB season.

“Carlos Santana and the D-Backs are close to a deal. Not completely done but progressing toward deal. [Mass Live' Chris Cotillo]

1st linked Santana and AZ,” New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported.

Then, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the deal was done. “Free-agent first baseman Carlos Santana in agreement with Diamondbacks, pending physical.”

The Diamondbacks traded for Nolan Arenado from the St Louis Cardinals to man the hot corner for the next two seasons. And, after widespread rumors, they decided to keep Ketel Marte instead of trading him. The National League West is tough to contend in, with the supercharged Dodgers manning the top of the division, but the Snakes have put together a strong squad.

Santana has spent 16 seasons in the major leagues, 11 of which came with the Cleveland Guardians. He went back to Cleveland for a third stint last year on a one-year deal and was released in August. Santana played just eight games for the Chicago Cubs at the end of the season and did not get a postseason at-bat.

Santana will get his first run in the NL West with the Diamondbacks in 2026. His veteran presence could help a clubhouse that reportedly had its struggles last year. That was the motivation behind the Marte trade rumors, but that never happened. So their solid core needs a push, which Santana could give them.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Santana signed with the Diamondbacks for one year at $2 million.