The Arizona Diamondbacks received an unfortunate update on Wednesday, as it was revealed that outfielder Corbin Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone in his hand. The outfielder is expected to have surgery on Wednesday and his status for Opening Day is in question, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. In addition to the Diamondbacks, Team USA is also impacted by the news, as Carroll is expected to miss the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Team USA features an extremely talented roster, but losing Carroll is an unfortunate update to say the least. The outfield group includes Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton and Pete Crow-Armstrong in addition to Carroll. So, who will replace the Diamondbacks star in the WBC?

The obvious answer may seem like Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. There was reportedly doubt as to whether or not Trout would receive the necessary insurance to play in the tournament, however. Assuming Trout does not play, Team USA will need to go with another replacement.

There are a number of quality candidates. One player who could make sense is San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill, however.

Article Continues Below

Should Jackson Merrill replace Corbin Carroll in WBC?

Merrill, 22, is one of the young stars in today's game. The WBC is a tournament that gives baseball an opportunity to shine both its established stars and up-and-coming players. Merrill could receive recognition in the World Baseball Classic with Team USA.

In 2024, Merrill finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting after slashing .292/.326/.500 across 156 games played. The outfielder added 24 home runs, 90 RBI and 16 stolen bases to go along with an .826 OPS. It was an impressive way to begin his career to say the least.

Merrill took a step in the wrong direction in 2025, but injuries also limited him to 115 contests. He ultimately hit .264/.317/.457 last season. The Padres and Merrill may prefer for him to spend the spring with the ball club as he looks to bounce back. With that being said, Merrill could emerge as a realistic Carroll replacement if he's open to the possibility.