The Arizona Diamondbacks could have a significant impact at the MLB trade deadline. If the team decides to sell, there are a number of intriguing players who could become available. And third baseman Eugenio Suarez is at the top of the list.

In the Diamondbacks’ matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Suarez stoked the trade rumors that have been swirling for weeks. The 12th-year veteran hit two home runs in the first three innings with “a horde of scouts” in attendance, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Suarez started his big day with a two-run bomb in the first inning off Cardinals starter Sonny Gray, his 32nd of the season. He then got Gray again, leading off the third inning with a solo shot to right center.

Suarez is now up to 33 home runs and 81 RBI on the season. He’s hitting .255 with a .913 OPS and 3.1 bWAR in 97 games for the Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old slugger has drawn interest from a number of teams as the deadline nears. The Yankees inquired about a Suarez trade as New York seeks to fill a hole at third base. The Mariners and Cubs are in the mix too.

Suarez was named an All-Star for the second time in his career after his excellent first half. With the big performance in Saturday’s game, he now leads the National League in home runs, surpassing Shohei Ohtani. And Suarez is also atop the NL in RBI, moving past Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki.

Corbin Carroll hopes Suarez stays in Arizona. But the Diamondbacks entered play on Saturday two games under .500 and 10 games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is 5.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

It’s possible a hot streak could convince the Diamondbacks to play things out in 2025. But with Suarez becoming a free agent after the season, the team could decide it’s best to get some value for the veteran third baseman.

After Saturday’s two-homer performance, the price for Suarez went up.