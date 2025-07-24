The upcoming MLB trade deadline is definitely a sellers-driven market, as there are still too many teams on the fringes of playoff contention to properly sell. All it takes is one team getting hot and another cooling off, then the field gets changed once again. The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of those teams on the fringe. This is why Arizona GM Mike Hazen will likely only sell his assets, like third baseman Eugenio Suarez, if the high asking price is met, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand on X (formerly Twitter).

“Eugenio Suárez is the crown jewel of this trade market, but sources say Arizona — which is in sell mode — is asking for “a ton” for the slugger, and if that price isn't met, the Diamondbacks might hold him and try to re-sign him in the offseason,” reported Feinsand on the social media platform.

Even with top prospect Jordan Lawlar biding his time back in Triple-A, it's no surprise that Hazen would want to hold on to Suarez. Even if the team gives third base to Lawlar next spring, then Suarez could spell him at the hot corner in addition to being the primary designated hitter. So, why give up one of the best hitters in the National League this season unless you're sure that your team is out of contention? That's a question that Hazen is undoubtedly still contemplating.

GM Mike Hazen, Diamondbacks want to return to contention quickly

Over the next week, the Diamondbacks could go on an extended run and find themselves right back in the NL playoff race. At the moment, the Snakes are five and a half games behind the San Diego Padres for the last Wild Card spot. Two years ago, Hazen's team clinched an NL Wild Card spot late in the season and then went on a run all the way to the World Series.

So, unless Arizona goes on a slide in the next few days, don't be surprised to see Suarez stay put. His bat is too valuable to Arizona's playoff hopes. Unless Hazen receives an offer for Suarez including a king's ransom, then the veteran has a good chance of starting at third base for the Diamondbacks come August 1st.