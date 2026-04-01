While Detroit Lions debate the Frank Ragnow salary bonus situation and speculate on what position All-Pro offensive lineman Penei Sewell will play, the team still has one big issue to address. Following a puzzling couple weeks of free agency, the defense remains a fairly big concern. Sixth-year general manager Brad Holmes is under significant pressure to decidedly upgrade the unit before offseason's end. He added some experience to the secondary on Tuesday.

The Lions signed veteran safety Chuck Clark, per the team's X account. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025-26 campaign. Those franchises typically embody the defensive physicality and toughness that is currently missing in Detroit, so perhaps this acquisition has ample value to offer.

There are other position groups that appear more pressing than safety — could use another effective edge rusher to help out game-wrecker Aidan Hutchinson — but injury concerns make this a potentially savvy move. Kerby Joseph battled a knee injury for most of last season and Brian Branch suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in December. Even if they are both good to go by opening kickoff, the Lions could use some insurance.

Chuck Clark recorded three pass breakups, one forced fumble, 51 combined tackles, two tackles for loss and 12 stops for the Steelers in 15 games last season. The 30-year-old can still make meaningful contributions on the field and gives Detroit valuable depth.

Brad Holmes has much more to do before he can ease fans' qualms about a defense that gave up 24.3 points per game in 2025-26 (ranked 22nd in NFL). But this is a start.