The Arizona Diamondbacks have been inconsistent, to say the least. However, manager Torey Lovullo sees Geraldo Perdomo as anything but.

After Perdomo compared himself to a frog, the Arizona manager had another interesting quip for the breakout star.

“He sees the whole picture,” Lovullo said via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “I never played with Derek Jeter. I only played against him. But I imagine that’s how Jeter was. He saw the puzzle and fit the puzzle together.”

“I don’t want to compare anybody to Derek Jeter,” he said. “But (Perdomo) has got some amazing qualities.”

The comparison to Jeter is quite an interesting one, to say the least. After all, the former New York Yankees captain is regarded as one of the best of all time.

Lovullo didn't play with Jeter either, but saw his approach as an opponent. For Perdomo, though, he's having quite the breakout season.

He's batting .286 with five home runs and 30 RBIs. He's nearly passed his RBIs in a total season, along with home runs. Mind you, Perdomo played in 144 games in 2023 with those career numbers.

He's only played 36 thus far in 2025.

Torey Lovullo sees Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo as great

Being compared to Jeter isn't for the faint of heart. After Perdomo struggled a bit in his first few seasons, he put the pieces together. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball.

Although his average is .286, the way he approaches the plate is beyond impressive. Even if there's a runner on, he's looking to advance the runner on a sacrifice.

Not to mention, Perdomo doesn't look for only power. He's a contact hitter, which seems to be a lost art in the MLB. When so many guys go for power, the Arizona shortstop simply wants to put the ball in play.

Either way, the Dominican Republic native is only 25. He has plenty of time to keep expanding his game into being one of the league's best.

Perdomo has shown promise as a defender. Now, he's putting the pieces together as a hitter. After the Diamondbacks signed Perdomo to a four-year contract, it might become a bargain.

It could also become one of the best in the MLB if he keeps up this stretch of play.

At the end of the day, Jeter's name shouldn't be thrown around like this. Still, Lovullo held himself back from comparing the two directly. No matter what, it could give Perdomo even more confidence about his play.