Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo pushed the right button to get his team a win on Wednesday night. He turned to Geraldo Perdomo late in their game against the New York Mets. Perdomo made the most of his chance, providing three of the four Diamondbacks' RBIs in the game on a night where even the Diamondback's latest National League Player of the Week couldn't scratch a run across.

The shortstop's sac fly off of Mets reliever Ryne Stanek gave his team the lead in the ninth inning.

Lovullo and his team are getting comfortable with playing in tight games despite all-time performances from Arizona's batters. Players up and down the lineup are helping the team come up with clutch wins. Perdomo is the latest to do so, but his words after the game were more memorable than most. The 25-year-old made a comparison that caught fans' attention.

“In that situation, it's the same for me, it doesn't matter. There's no pressure,” said Perdomo about coming through in the clutch. “My blood is like a frog…cold.”

The infielder said that he knew how Stanek would approach the batters he faced, allowing him to tee off on his fastball. He also mentioned that he was happy his sole hit found the outfield grass when talking to MLB Network after the game.

Perdomo is just one piece of an offense that is playing well one month into the season. However, the team is hoping to continue their late-game heroics and string wins together. Arizona lost multiple relievers to the injured list on Thursday, putting more pressure on Perdomo and the offense.

To their credit, the Diamondbacks' struggles aren't as bad as they seem. They are above .500 and are a solid team in the National League. Unfortunately for them, they share a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and the San Diego Padres.

The Arizona bullpen is the biggest problem that the team needs to address. However, if Perdomo and other Diamondbacks batters continue to come through in the biggest moments, the team might be able to survive.