The Arizona Diamondbacks aren't having the season that they would have liked to, but they still want to get something out of this year. One of the bright spots of the team during this stretch is the return of Gabriel Moreno, who was out with a finger fracture. It's been some days since he's come back, and he's already making an impact on the team.

Manager Torey Lovullo couldn't let Moreno's play go unnoticed, and he gave the catcher his flowers during an appearance on MLB Network Radio.

“The body and mind are very healthy and ready to go,” Lovullo said. “Credit to him for getting himself ready as he possibly could be, and credit to the group down in Salt River for making the adjustments and making sure that he was ready, but I said many times, we're a different team when he’s in the lineup. Plain and simple. He's an offensive-minded catcher.

“The other day, we’re down 6-0 and he hit a 3-run home run in Milwaukee to get us right back in the game. He just does so many things right at the plate. He's got a good approach. He can hit with a strike. He’s not afraid to hit two strikes. He’s got an all-field approach. He can drive the baseball down the ballpark; he's very dynamic, and then he's a run stopper. Nobody runs on him.”

It's obvious that having Moreno in the lineup helps the Diamondbacks, and the hope is that it can continue past this season. During the trade deadline, they moved some key pieces after not being where they wanted to be at that point of the season, and now they should be looking at how this team can take shape next season and beyond.

It would be big if Moreno can continue his strong play into the end of the season.

