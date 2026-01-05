The Arizona Diamondbacks' offseason has been dominated by Ketel Marte trade talk. But in the end, it looks as if Marte won't be going anywhere.

The Diamondbacks are soon expected to end Marte trade talks, via Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. Ultimately, talks didn't progress to a point where general manager Mike Hazen felt comfortable making a trade.

“Barring a last-minute change, the Diamondbacks are expected to move on soon from their trade discussions involving All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “General manager Mike Hazen signaled as much to MLB.com last week. Nothing has changed since then, and the team has always viewed a trade of Marte as a long shot.”

Article Continues Below

How Marte's return affects their pursuit of Alex Bregman is yet to be seen. However, a signing seems less likely with the second baseman on board, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks have been aggressively shopping but now are pessimistic about trading All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. No one has come close to meeting their price,” Nightengale said. “And if Marte is still aboard, Bregman is definitely out of the D-backs’ plans.”

Under team control through 2030, Marte would've fetched quite the return on the open market. But at the same time, the Diamondbacks know how valuable he is to their lineup. Perhaps a last second king's ransom comes Arizona's way. But as it stands, Marte seems likely to be patrolling second base for the Diamondbacks in 2026. Whether that extends beyond his next season will be another future question for Arizona.