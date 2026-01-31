The Arizona Diamondbacks remain active in shaping their roster outlook as the organization continues evaluating potential upgrades ahead of the 2026 season. Despite having a strong core in place, Arizona's front office has made it clear that the offseason is not yet complete.

Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall addressed the team’s approach Friday while speaking at a charity golf event, emphasizing that additional moves remain on the table before spring training opens in mid-February. Hall stressed that the club is maintaining flexibility while continuing to explore opportunities that could meaningfully improve the roster.

Arizona entered the offseason intent on staying competitive in a tightly packed National League West without compromising long-term stability. With foundational pieces already set, the focus has shifted toward targeted additions rather than sweeping changes.

In an article published by The Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro on AZCentral.com, Hall emphasized the organization remains active in both free agency and trade discussions.

“I think there’s enough opportunity out there that we can still see a move or two that can impact our team.”

MLB.com's Steve Gilbert later reiterated the message from Hall in an article posted to the league's official website, sharing additional insight into the areas Arizona continues to evaluate as camp approaches.

“I know we're still trying to find another complementary first baseman, and I think we can still look to improve our pitching, both starting and relievers, but we still have some moves to make. We're not done.”

Those priorities reflect a calculated offseason strategy. The Diamondbacks continue searching for a right-handed complement to first baseman Pavin Smith while also placing emphasis on pitching depth, particularly after navigating injuries within the staff over the past year. Improving both starting rotation reliability and bullpen coverage remains part of the broader plan.

Rather than chasing headline-grabbing moves, Arizona appears focused on incremental upgrades that can stabilize performance across a full season. The strategy conveys the team's confidence in the current roster while also acknowledging the small margins needed to compete well into October.

With pitchers and catchers set to report soon, the Diamondbacks remain positioned to make a move.