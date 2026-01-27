MLB insider Jim Bowden believes a Zac Gallen-Arizona Diamondbacks reunion is a legitimate possibility.

Gallen is one of the best remaining free agent starting pitchers. He endured a down 2025 season but still features the ceiling of a superstar right-handed hurler. He's dealt with uncertainty in free agency, but Gallen reportedly has a “robust” market, according to Bowden.

“He's another Scott Boras client, so he's gonna go wherever the best offer is,” Bowden said recently, via Foul Territory. “That's what most Boras clients do. You have to keep in mind, Arizona really does want to bring him back. And Arizona is the only team where he's not tied to draft pick compensation.

“Now, part of the problem with Gallen… is he didn't have a good platform year. He went backwards. The stuff wasn't quite the same. So the question has to be, was it mechanics? Was it health? Was it the pressure of being on a free agent contract… I think every team has to figure out what that is… I've been told that he has a robust market.”

Gallen is reportedly receiving interest despite a 2025 season that saw him pitch to a 4.83 ERA across 33 starts. He was an All-Star in 2023, however. He finished third in National League Cy Young voting that season as well.

At only 30 years old, a bounce back Gallen season is certainly not out of the question.

“And besides Arizona, I've heard Atlanta, Baltimore, San Francisco, Detroit and quote on quote more,” Bowden continued. “There's a lot of market out there… I anticipate something probably happening maybe as early as the end of this week. If I was a betting person, it would be go back to Arizona on a two-year deal with an opt-out after year one… If I had to bet, that's where Gallen goes back.”

Will a Diamondbacks-Zac Gallen reunion come to fruition? Bowden seems to believe it can happen. However, there are reportedly other interested ball clubs, so there will be competition.