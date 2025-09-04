One year ago, rumors swirled of the Arizona Diamondbacks moving. However, with the stroke of a pen, they will stick around for the long haul.

On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed into law House Bill 2704, which allocates $500 million to renovate Chase Field, per ESPN.

Accordingly, the bill signing ceremony took place onto of the Diamondbacks dugout prior to their game against the Texas Rangers. Consequently, in attendance were Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall as well as the bill's chief sponsor Rep. Jeff Weninger (R).

“Throughout all of the unforgettable moments and the history made here, Chase Field has largely gone unchanged, never once undergoing major renovation,” Hobbs told reporters from near the dugout. “Fans have routinely shown up for this city, this state, and it's time we show up for them.”

Ultimately, the bill allows for money from sales taxes at the stadium to upgrade the stadium and its neighboring buildings. Additionally, upgrades will be made to the air conditioning system to accommodate the sweltering hot summers in Arizona.

“We've been looking for a solution for easily over seven years, a long-term solution here for Chase Field to find a way to fund all the necessary renovations and maintenance, and we're now there,” Hall said. “It was a way to bring in that steady flow, along with our money, the team money. We've already put over $200 million into this facility. We're committed to putting in at least another $250 million.”

The renovations will be ongoing for the next 30 years.

Chase Field is the only home the Diamondbacks have ever known

In 1998, the Diamondbacks joined MLB as an expansion team. At the time, they were playing in what was known as Bank One Ballpark.

Over the years, the stadium became known for its retractable roof and natural grass field. Also, it has a swimming pool out in right centerfield.

In 2001, the stadium played host to the unforgettable World Series against the New York Yankees.

At the end of Game 7, Luis Gonzalez hit the walk off single to give Arizona it's first title.

In 2011, the ballpark hosted the MLB All Star Game. Later on, the Diamondbacks made it back to the World Series in 2023 before losing to the Texas Rangers.