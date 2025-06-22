The Arizona Diamondbacks were 38-37 heading into Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rockies. The Diamondbacks were dealt a brutal blow when star pitcher Corbin Burnes' injury ended his season. His absence, combined with the high level of talent in the National League West, have put Arizona near the bottom of their division.

The Diamondbacks were without All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll since Wednesday. Despite his absence Arizona is 7-3 in their last ten games before Saturday's division clash in Colorado. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing just as well, leaving the Diamondbacks in a three team race behind them in the standings.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and the front office entered the season with confidence. The Diamondbacks made it to the World Series in 2023 but missed the postseason last year. In an NL that is more competitive than ever, Arizona could be better served selling high on their veterans to help build around Carroll.

The Diamondbacks could try and wait for their young star to return and contend for a playoff spot this year. However, it would take a massive turnaround for them to capture an NL wild card spot.

Here are three players that Arizona should put on the trade block before the deadline.

Third Baseman Eugenio Suarez

Eugenio Suarez is a perfect example of how the Diamondbacks' season has gone so far. The 33-year-old is in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career. His 25 home runs have tied him with Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani before Los Angeles took on the Washington Nationals on Saturday. He leads the league in RBIs as well, in front of names like Cal Raleigh and Pete Alonso.

While Suarez's stellar season has seen him tie records, it has not translated into wins. Despite his efforts Suarez's team is fighting to stay above .500. The 12-year pro made an impact on the Diamondbacks' offense, but his talent could be put to better use elsewhere. A bat like his is a hot commodity at the deadline for contenders looking to gain an edge.

Suarez's name has already been attached to teams like the New York Yankees. At his age, he can not be a reliable part of Arizona's future. However, he is on an expiring contract, something the Diamondbacks could take advantage off. He could net them a prospect or two from a team looking to rent him for half the season.

Suarez will likely look for a long-term contract this winter, and trading him would relieve Arizona of that pressure.

Starting Pitcher Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen has had to step up in Burnes' absence. After three straight seasons with at least 12 wins, the 29-year-old is accustomed to the role of ace. However, 2025 has been a down year for the former All-Star. He is 5-8 on the season with a 5.60 ERA, both of which are on pace to be career-worsts for the righty.

Whether or not the Diamondbacks trade Gallen comes down to the next month. If he steps up and fills Burnes' shoes well, Arizona could decide the he is worth keeping. If he continues to falter, the front office has no choice but to at least hear offers from other teams. One of the potential destinations for Gallen is the Chicago Cubs, who could offer an attractive package.

At this point in his career, Arizona owes it to their starter to consider what is best for him. Gallen is beloved by Diamondbacks fans, but deserves a chance to contend for titles. If he can't do that with his current team, he could decide to request a trade ahead of the deadline. If Arizona suffers another rough stretch in July, trading him away becomes more likely.

Sending him away also spares the Diamondbacks from the bidding war that will take place around him this winter. Regardless of what happens, the constant trade rumors surrounding Gallen will end in a little over a month, if not sooner.

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knows a lot about playoff baseball. His brother, Yuli, was a key piece of the Houston Astros' dynasty. Gurriel Jr. has been to the postseason twice, including a dominant showing in 2023. However, this season has a chance to be the best year of his career. The 31-year-old is on pace for career-highs in hits and RBIs with the Diamondbacks.

After Burnes went down with injury, moving the outfielder could be in the Diamondback's best interest. They could take advantage of his success and flip him for future assets.

As he enters the back end of his career, Gurriel Jr. is better at the plate than he is in the field. Similarly to other offensively gifted outfielders, Gurriel Jr. could transition to designated hitter in the right situation.

Trading for Gurriel Jr. is a big risk for contenders looking for an offensive boost. He has a player option for 2026 that gives him the freedom to become a free agent this winter. Selling high on him this summer allows Arizona to escape that outcome.