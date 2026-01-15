The Arizona Diamondbacks made waves across MLB Free Agency with the Nolan Arenado trade, a bold move that brought the star third baseman over from the St. Louis Cardinals. It happened for one simple reason: intensity. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, that edge mattered as much as the bat.

Nolan Arenado is 34 and in a three-year offensive slide. Still, his work ethic and fire never dipped. The Diamondbacks wanted a veteran who pushes rooms forward. That profile fits him. The front office believes hunger can lift a lineup. It also believes hunger is contagious.

Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo, and Ketel Marte set the tone for the Diamondbacks. They work, they grind, and they never coast. The Diamondbacks try to stack the clubhouse with that same energy. Tommy Pham did it during the 2023 World Series run. Arenado does it now. That is why talks with the Cardinals heated up last Friday. Once Arizona pulled Marte from the trade market, the path cleared. Arenado gets to hit with more support. The kids get to breathe. Pressure spreads out. That matters under the desert lights.

Why the Diamondbacks' roster suddenly makes sense

The Nolan Arenado trade also reshapes the depth chart. As a result, Blaze Alexander, Jordan Lawlar, and Tim Tawa no longer need to carry early-season jobs. They will still get at-bats. They will rotate. However, the weight lifts. Meanwhile, Arenado and Marte will need rest. Perdomo played 161 games last year. Over time, that grind takes a toll. Now, the Diamondbacks can manage it.

Meanwhile, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is out until at least June after knee surgery. Because of that, center field remains open. Alek Thomas and Jorge Barrosa are in the mix, along with Alexander, Lawlar, and Tawa. In addition, Barrosa is out of options, which adds urgency. Together, those moving parts make Arenado’s presence even more valuable. As a result, stability lets talent bloom.

Rosenthal’s reporting made one thing clear. This was not nostalgia. Instead, it was design. Arizona wanted edge. It got it. Now the only question left is simple. How far can that fire carry the Diamondbacks?