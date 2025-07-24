The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a three-game sweep against the Houston Astros, and it looks like they may be sellers as the trade deadline approaches, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.

“The three-game sweep at the hands of the Astros pretty much solidifies Arizona as a seller. The team has several players on expiring contracts they could trade – Gallen, Kelly, Suarez, Naylor, Miller, Beeks, Grichuk. Have also heard there is interest from a few teams in Lourdes Gurriel Jr.,” Gambadoro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Diamondbacks roughly 5 games out of postseason positioning, there's a chance that they can just look to start fresh now instead of the offseason. At the same time, some around the league think that they're going to stand pat and keep the team they have.

“But some rival executives are still not convinced they will be aggressive sellers. General manager Mike Hazen long has resisted any form of teardown, and owner Ken Kendrick likely is no more enthusiastic about breaking up his team. Kendrick, 81, said at Corbin Burnes’ introductory news conference in January, ‘I’m kind of aging out on this. I’d kind of like to have some additional success before I go off into the sunset,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote.

There are a few names on the Diamondbacks that have floated around that teams are interested in, and they only have about a week to make a move.

Outside of Gurriel, Eugenio Suarez is one player who has been receiving trade buzz over the past few weeks. He's let it be known as well that he wouldn't mind a trade, more specifically to the place where he started his career, the Detroit Tigers.

It will be interesting to see what the Diamondbacks do in the coming days, and if they'll decide to be sellers or stand pat.