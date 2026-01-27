The Arizona Diamondbacks have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since winning the National League pennant. Even adding Corbin Burnes last offseason, they could not get over the hump, partly thanks to his injury. They traded for Nolan Arenado and did not trade away Ketel Marte this offseason, setting themselves up for a run. But the Diamondbacks should finish their offseason by signing Zac Gallen in free agency.

Gallen has played most of his career with the Diamondbacks, coming over as a largely unproven prospect in 2019. He was vital to their World Series appearance, finishing third in Cy Young voting that year. Now, he is a free agent coming off a rough season for the Snakes. Gallen posted a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts with a 13-15 record last season.

The Diamondbacks lost Jordan Montgomery to an injury last year as well, so what was supposed to be a three-headed monster at the top of the rotation turned into just Gallen. That did not work in favor of the player or the team, leading to a slow free agency. Now, spring training is around the corner, and the two sides are a perfect fit for each other.

The Diamondbacks will likely be without Burnes to start the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, and Montgomery is now with the Brewers. So if it did not work with just Gallen, it certainly won't work without any of the three to start the season. Pitching depth is important and expensive, but the Diamondbacks could get Gallen on a short-term, small-money contract.

The Diamondbacks have three stars in their infield with Arenado, Geraldo Perdomo, and Marte, third to second. First base is a hole, but the pitching staff needs a boost in free agency. Even though it would be running it back after a rough season, Gallen is the perfect fit.

Who else should the Diamondbacks look at?

The Diamondbacks have some positions locked in for the 2026 season and others that could use an upgrade. But the reality of Arizona is that they are not going to spend a ton of money in free agency. Designated hitter Marcel Ozuna would be a great fit for the Diamondbacks to add power to their lineup.

Despite the lack of defense from Ozuna, he would be a great fit for the Diamondbacks. They have some solid defensive outfielders, like Alek Thomas, but none besides Corbin Carroll has offensive upside. Ozuna has 20 home runs in each of the last four seasons and is nearing 300 for his career. Last year, they had Eugenio Suarez, who was not a great defensive third baseman. Now, they have one of the best defensive third basemen of his era and need to replace Suarez's home run power.

But of all of the free agents across the league that are still available, Gallen is the best fit. He has put together some great seasons for the Diamondbacks, they need pitching, and he should be inexpensive. Gallen is far from the best pitcher on the market, with Framber Valdez still out there, but that is not the tax bracket Arizona usually plays in.

The Diamondbacks have both Marte and Carroll on long-term, big-money contracts for the rest of their primes. They now have two years of Nolan Arenado before he heads to Cooperstown. They have to support that core with great pitching, which they currently do not have on their roster. Gallen can be that guy for them in 2026.

This is the best-case scenario for Gallen as well. He did not put together a good pre-free agency season and could get a second opportunity in a place very familiar to him. Taking a redo on 2025 on a Diamondbacks team that should be better could earn Gallen a big contract next offseason.