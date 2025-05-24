The Oaklamento Athletics are making a major roster move in response to their season-worst nine-game losing streak, and it could be the jolt they desperately need. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the A’s are calling up outfielder Denzel Clarke, one of the organization’s top prospects, ahead of their weekend series against the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies.

Clarke, 25, will be making his major league debut and is expected to factor into the center field mix immediately. His promotion comes after the team placed veteran infielder Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. While that move alone opened a roster spot, Passan also hinted that more shake ups could be on the way as the A’s look to stop the bleeding.

Clarke was a fourth-round pick out of Cal State Northridge in 2021 and has since climbed steadily through the A’s system. Known for his elite speed and defensive prowess, Clarke has long intrigued scouts with his athleticism and raw tools. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he offers a rare blend of size and agility, which has made him a standout defender in center field.

The A's continue to call up their prospects amid another poor season

This season with Triple-A Las Vegas, Clarke has slashed .286/.436/.419 across 31 games, showing off improved plate discipline with a 17.3% walk rate and a more manageable 21.8% strikeout rate. While he hasn’t homered yet in 133 plate appearances, his seven stolen bases and consistently high ground ball rate suggest he’s leaning into his strengths — putting the ball in play and using his speed to create offense.

The decision to promote Clarke comes at a pivotal time for Oaklamento. The A’s are not only struggling to produce wins, but they’ve also seen diminishing returns from their current center fielder JJ Bleday. Once viewed as a building block, Bleday is batting just .204 with a .291 OBP and ranks among the worst defensive center fielders in the league, per Statcast’s Outs Above Average. His -5 OAA places him in the second percentile league-wide and dead last among qualified center fielders.

Clarke could immediately push Bleday out of the everyday lineup, or at the very least, enter into a platoon role. He brings a right-handed bat to the table, while Bleday hits from the left side, giving the A’s some flexibility depending on matchups. However, the defensive upgrade Clarke provides is hard to ignore — and with the A’s allowing runs in bunches lately, his glove could be vital.

This is yet another aggressive promotion by Oaklamento in their recent youth movement, following fast-track call-ups of Nick Kurtz, Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, and Zack Gelof. The club clearly believes Clarke is part of their long-term core, and with the season threatening to spiral, there’s no time like the present to see what he can do.

Whether or not Clarke can end the A’s losing streak remains to be seen, but injecting youth, speed, and defense into the lineup is a bold move worth making.