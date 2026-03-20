There’s no doubt that New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter had trouble in 2025. But there was a statistical silver lining. And he’s making a change for 2026, officially making a jersey number switch ahead of his sophomore season.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, that’s what Carter will wear on his jersey this season, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Giants pass-rusher Abdul Carter is switching to No. 3 next season. pic.twitter.com/Dr4IqFqXlH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2026

Carter, who wore No. 51 last season, started only six games as a rookie. He totaled 43 tackles and a disappointing four sacks. Still, he finished fifth in the AP defensive rookie of the year voting, perhaps boosted by his good pressure rate. His 23 quarterback hits led all rookies and were also the most by a Giants rookie ever. Also, it tied for the sixth-most among all NFL rookies since 2006.

Giants hoping for more from EDGE Abdul Carter

Carter said last year he needed No. 51 to grow on him, according to nypost.com.

“I feel good,” Carter said. “I feel like it’s going to have to grow on me a little bit, but it’s feeling good right now.”

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Apparently, the good feeling didn’t last. And thus, Carter is taking a new direction.

Originally, Carter flirted with the idea of wearing No. 56. But that number belonged to the Giants’ best linebacker of all time. Lawrence Taylor said he didn’t want to give it up, according to the New York Post.

“I know he would love to wear that number, but hey, I think it’s retired,” Taylor told the New York Post in 2025. “Get another number, I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson wore No. 3 for the Giants in the 2025 season.

Perhaps Carter will be able to make that number famous, as Taylor certainly can get to the quarterback. But he needs to finish more consistently.