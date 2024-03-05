The Oakland Athletics unveiled renderings of their new $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday. The stadium renderings are attention-catching to say the least.

Together with @BIG_Architects and @HNTBCorp, we have unveiled the design for our new ballpark project in Las Vegas on the Tropicana site. BIG will serve as the design lead and HNTB as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record. Images by Negativ pic.twitter.com/mvpiCBXD54 — Athletics (@Athletics) March 5, 2024 Expand Tweet

“Together with @BIG_Architects and @HNTBCorp, we have unveiled the design for our new ballpark project in Las Vegas on the Tropicana site. BIG will serve as the design lead and HNTB as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record. Images by Negativ,” the A's wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The stadium is expected to be able to hold 33,000 fans. Given the heat in Las Vegas, the decision to implement a roof makes sense. However, the stadium appears to have an outside-type feel based on the renderings.

Rob Manfred recently confirmed that the A's are hoping to move into the new stadium in 2028.

“I would be disappointed if we didn't open that stadium, Opening Day, 2028,” Manfred said in early February, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

The team is still searching for a temporary home for the 2025-2027 seasons. They are expected to spend 2024 in Oakland before moving to the temporary home, which recent reports suggest could be Sacramento.

BIG founder and creative director Bjarke Ingels explained the motivation behind the Athletic's new stadium appearance, via MLB.com.

“Our design for the new Vegas home for the A’s is conceived in response to the unique culture and climate of the city,” Ingels said. “Five pennant arches enclose the ballpark – shading from the Nevada sun while opening to the soft daylight from the north. A giant window frames a majestic view of the life of the Strip and the iconic New York New York hotel skyline. All direct sunlight is blocked, while all the soft daylight is allowed to wash the field in natural light.”

A's fans in Oakland will understandably miss the team. However, this stadium has a chance to become a truly incredible design.